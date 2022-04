Image credit: Instagram

KGF 2 actor Yash answers Salman Khan’s ‘Why Hindi films don’t work in South?’ question

Yash, Salman Khan, Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ajith Kumar and others are among the top newsmakers of today from South. If you have had a busy day and want to know what happened in the world of entertainment, you are at the right place. KGF 2 actor Yash answers Salman Khan’s ‘Why Hindi films don’t work in South?’ question, Thalapathy Vijay-Pooja Hegde starrer Beast first review out and other such stories are a part of our trending South news. So Bollywoodlife spoke with KGF actor Yash and we asked him about Salman Khan wanting to know why Hindi films don’t work in South. He said, “Hindi filmmakers need to come with good production houses who can sell the movie and I would like to see that situation where film releases pan India and I hope that happens soon.