Prashant Neel clarifies on Prabhas’ Salaar being a part of KGF franchise

Prashant Neel, Prabhas, Allu Arjun and others are among the top newsmakers of today from South. If you have had a busy day and want to know what happened in the world of entertainment, you are at the right place. Prashant Neel clarifies on Prabhas’ Salaar being a part of KGF franchise, David Warner calls Allu Arjun a legend and other such stories are a part of our trending South news. So read on to know more about our South newsmakers of the day. In this pic, we have Prashant Neel who clarified that Prabhas starrer Salaar is a fresh story and is not related to the KGF franchise.