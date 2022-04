Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar starrer TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is quite popular online. Ram and Priya are coming close to each other with each passing day. And now, there are more nok-jhok between the two. Fans are loving this bond between Ram and Priya. In the upcoming episode of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, we will see Priya and Ram teasing each other by acting like each other.