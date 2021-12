Image credit: Instagram

Sidharth’s respect for women

It pains to say that it's Sidharth Shukla's first birth anniversary today. Though the Balika Vadhu actor is no more, he is very much alive because of his memories, aura, thoughts. After his tragic demise, his friends revealed a lot about the actor. Tributes had poured in for the actor wherein those who knew him shared deets about Sidharth or their last meet or whatever equation they shared in their posts/tweets/stories. Here's reminiscing them on his first birth anniversary today. In an Instagram Live, Sidharth Shukla’s good friend Vidyut said that Sidharth Shukla was always respectful towards women and never spoke about them in his life. Vidyut revealed, “Sidharth Shukla is the only man I know who never took a woman's name. When someone asked him if he had a scene with any woman, he would ignore that and not answer. I have never heard him mention a woman's name. This is a great quality of a man.” It is believed that the actor was reportedly in a relationship with his fellow Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill.