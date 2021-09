Image credit: Instagram

Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat

Falling in love is a precious feeling. And once you fall in love, there's no looking back. Caste, creed, religion, age and such trivialities don't matter much. And there have been various examples of celebrities in the Bollywood world wherein actresses have fallen in love and married men younger than them. Just a couple of hours ago, it was reported that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Munmun Dutta and Raj Anadkat aka Babita and Tappu are dating for real. A report in ETimes stated that the two are dating each other and are head over heels in love. The report stated that their families don't have an issue with their relationship either.