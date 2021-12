Image credit: Instagram

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain

This year so many celebrities got married, especially in the last quarter of the year 2021. We ain't complaining as we got some amazing style inspo, wedding decor inspo and some glamour feast for the sore eyes. It's been ages since we had witnessed so many shaadis, that too, Big Fat Bollywood style weddings. And let's not forget, many celebs who are soon going to tie the knot. A lot of celebrities got married or have found love outside the entertainment industry. And hence, we bring to you a small list of such actresses who fell in love with non-industry beau. First up is recently married Ankita Lokhande. The Pavitra Rishta actress had been dating Vicky Jain for a couple of years now. They got married on 14 December in a grand wedding. While Ankita belongs to entertainment industry, Vicky is a businessman.