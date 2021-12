Image credit: Instagram

Ankita Lokhande's Haldi pictures go viral

TV and Bollywood actress Ankita Lokhande tied the knot with her long time beau Vicky Jain on 14th December 2021. And now, days after her wedding ceremony, the gorgeous actress has shared some pictures from her pre-wedding festivities. Her latest post is all about her Haldi ceremony and Ankita and Vicky looked too much in love together. In fact, their lovey-dovey pictures will make you lovesick. Let's check them out. Here's the gorgeous then bride-to-be, enjoying her Haldi to the fullest. The wide smile on her face is gushing her happiness.