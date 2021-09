Image credit: Instagram

Vanraj – Kavya’s major fight

Vanraj is in a lot of frustration due to many reasons. First, Anuj and Anupamaa’s growing closeness to each other, secondly, the long wait for Anuj’s decision on the deal, thirdly, Kavya going gaga over Anuj and continuously talking about him. And to top it all, Kavya will tell Vanraj to talk to Anupamaa and set everything okay so that the deal can be finalized. She will also tell Vanraj to go and meet Anuj separately and make him see the merit in their business plan. All this will take a mental toll on Vanraj and he and Kavya will have a major fight. Perhaps, the start of a discord in their relationship.