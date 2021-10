Image credit: Google.com

TV celebs who earn huge money through side business/s

A person may have a career and a side business, and you'd see such people in different walks of life, every day. So, today, we will have a dekko at 10 such Indian TV celebrities who have side businesses apart from their profession and add handsomely to their income. From Gautam Gulati to Shabbir Ahluwalia and more, there are a lot of people who dabble in multiple professions.