Shivangi-Randeep in Balika Vadhu 2

Earlier this month, Shivangi Joshi, Randeep Rai, Samriddh Bawa joined Balika Vadhu 2. And even before they had entered the show, fans had started shipping Shivangi and Randeep together. Shivangi Joshi has stepped in to play grown-up Anandi while Randeep plays the grown-up Anand. They are already shipped together as ShivRan. Shivangi recently shared some pictures with Randeep on her gram and they are so lit that, you'd wish Anandi and Anand aka AnaAn's love story stars soon.