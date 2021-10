Image credit: Instagram/ Twitter/ Pinterest

Harshad Chopda - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Popular TV actor Harshad Chopda recently returned to TV with Rajan Shahi's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actor plays the handsome hunk and a doctor, Abhimanyu Birla, on the show. Harshad Chopda's Abhimanyu lives life on his terms. The actor dashing entry received a favourable response from the audience. Harshad has a huge female fan following in the industry. His return was most awaited indeed. And when you have a handsome doctor like him, who wouldn't want to fall sick? But before Harshad Chopda, 9 other handsome hunks of television made us swoon as doctors. Let's have a dekko at them here: