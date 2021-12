Image credit: instagram/ Nikki Tamboli

Nikki's sensuous avatar

Nikki Tamboli is one of the hottest sirens in the entertainment industry. She rose to fame as a contestant in Bigg Boss 14. The actress had been a part of a couple of South films before deciding to enter Bigg Boss house as a contestant. She ruled the house as the diva of Bigg Boss house. Her fashion statements always made headlines. Nikki was later seen Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Currently, the gorgeous belle is ruling hearts with her Instagram posts. Her latest sensuous avatar will leave you gasping for breath.