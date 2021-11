Image credit: Google.com

Romance in Bigg Boss

Bigg Boss may be a highly controversial reality TV show for the generic audience, but it is a typical Indian TV show tbh. It has loads (read overdose) of drama, some romance, plenty of fights. It has been a tradition of sorts that every season has to have at least one romantic couple or pair who falls in love inside the house. And this season had its romance angles too. A couple of days ago, we saw Raqesh Bapat surprising Shamita Shetty by entering the house of Bigg Boss 15. They recently enjoyed a romantic date night too. And that reminded us of the romantic dates that happened in the previous seasons of Bigg Boss. Let’s have a dekko at the same.