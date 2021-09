Image credit: Instagram/Karan Kundrra

Karan Kundrra

Bigg Boss 15 will begin on October 2. This years' Bigg Boss 15 is said to have a jungle-based theme. The contestants will go throw the jungle first and then enter the main Bigg Boss 15 house. This time before the show begins, we saw the makers introducing a few contestants of the show. This does not happen usually but this year it did. The makers released a new promo of the show where a few more contestants were revealed. First we talk about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Kundrra. Yes, Karan Kundrra is entering the show. The makers haven’t revealed the name but we did see a glimpse of him in the promo.