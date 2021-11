Image credit: Instagram

Shivin 's equation with Tejasswi Prakash

The latest buzz in the TV news states that Shivin Narang may be one of the wild card contestants to enter Salman Khan's controversial reality TV show, Bigg Boss 15. While these are just rumours, it sure has grabbed the attention of the masses. Shivin Narang is a popular name in the TV industry. He has a massive fan following. Needless to say, his fans would be looking forward to seeing him on Salman Khan's show if he truly enters the house. And with the increasing hype, here's a dekko at how his entry in Bigg Boss 15 can stir up things inside the house. First up, Shivin is friends with contestant Tejasswi Prakash. In fact, it is said that the two are BFFs. They are even shipped together as TeVin. Teja and Shivin had featured together in a music video and fans had loved their chemistry a lot. Now, with the rumours abuzz, TeVin fans are surely excited to see them together again.