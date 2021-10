Image credit: Google.com

Shocking violence episodes from the TV world

The Indian TV world is pretty huge. And there are different kinds of people working together. Sometimes, their energies match, sometimes it doesn't. Now and then several reports of tiffs, fights, rifts between actors have surfaced in media portals. Today, we will be having a dekko at some violent episodes from the TV world that shocked the entire nation. We have a couple of contestants from Bigg Boss, especially from the current season. We also have some celebrities from the TV world, costars and more. Let's check it all out below: