Image credit: PR Pics

Pratik Sehajpal

Bigg Boss 15's Grand Premiere began last night. About 13 contestants entered the Bigg Boss house yesterday. And a couple more will enter tonight. Yeah, we are talking about Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhatt. While you wait for them to enter the show, here's a dekko at some of the contestants whose career could sky-rocket after their stint on the Salman Khan-hosted TV show. First up is Pratik, who grabbed the opportunity to be a part of Bigg Boss 15 by opting out of the winner's race of Bigg Boss OTT. Pratik Sehajpal has done a fair few reality TV shows, and he was also seen in Kushal Tandon and Shivjyoti Rajput starrer Bebaakee. Pratik impressed a lot of people with his stint in each of his shows. Pratik is one of the most promising contestants of Bigg Boss 15. And looks like he's here to win. Pratik's cool, game plan could really turn tables for him.