Bigg Boss 15 is going to commence on 2nd October, and fans of the show are super excited about the TV version of Salman Khan's show that is returning in a couple of days. Now, as per the promos released by the channel, some of the contestants have been confirmed to be the contestants on the show. The names include Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Donal Bisht, Pratik Sehajpal, Simba Nagpal, Karan Kundra and Umar Riaz to name a few. Now, the names listed above are quite popular and even fitness freaks, in a way. And it seems the contestants this season are all set to make it one of the hottest seasons. Shamita Shetty is a fitness freak, it's given. She follows a gluten-free diet as y'all saw in BBOTT. She also makes heads turn with her stylish outfits inside the house. Surely, Shamita will yet again raise the temperature inside Bigg Boss 15.