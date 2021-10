Image credit: Instagram

SidNaaz - Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill

Bigg Boss is one of the most-watched controversial reality TV shows in the country. It has a bit of everything - drama, violence, romance, action. Bigg Boss also brings together two individuals who bond, fall in love. Fans have shipped a lot of celebrities who met inside the house and fell in love and seems like Bigg Boss 15 is getting one of the couples too. However, first, let's talk about the couples that met inside the house and decided on forever. We have to talk about Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. Though Sidharth is no longer amongst us today, he will forever be cherished by Sana, his fans and admirers. His and Sana's bond was truly unique. SidNaaz will forever remain...