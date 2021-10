Image credit: Instagram/ Twitter/ Pinterest

Shocking revelations inside Bigg Boss house

Bigg Boss is truly one of the most controversial reality TV shows in India. It includes violence, verbal as well as mental abuse. Over the years, inside the house of Bigg Boss, we have seen countless fights, daunting tasks and SHOCKING revelations made. Today, we will be having a dekko at some shocking revelations made by the previous contestants of Bigg Boss such as Rubina Dilaik-Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan and more. Let's check out the list below: