Image credit: Instagram

Bigg Boss OTT's Moose Jattana

Moose aka Muskaan Jattana entered the house of Bigg Boss OTT on Sunday. The actress reportedly went live for an hour in nude sessions. Reports state that she did so to earn money and support herself financially. We scrolled through her Instagram handle and found that she is very cute, naughty and sexy. Let's have a dekko at this Punjabi kudi who is all set to win hearts with her quirky personality on the show. Here's the desi patakha oozing cuteness with her goofy charm.