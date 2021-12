Image credit: Instagram

Karan-Tejasswi-Umar

Bigg Boss may be the most controversial reality TV show in the country. However, you cannot deny the fact that it gives back to the participants in return as well. Sometimes, it's all about money, fame, work and sometimes, it's all about the relations one maintains and breaks inside the house. Today, we will be having a dekko at the most memorable Trios, some cherished friendships we saw in Salman Khan's shows from the past couple of Bigg Boss seasons. First up, we have Bigg Boss 15's Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz. The three of them get along really well on the show. They hang out together every single day and have fun banters in the middle of the night as well.