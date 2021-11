Image credit: Instagram/ Sanjeeda Shaikh

Sanjeeda Shaikh's controversial outfits

Bollywood and television actress Sanjeeda Shaikh has been in the news lately for the bold outfit that she had donned in her latest Instagram post. The actress who is known for her various stints in the television industry has been working on her Bollywood film. Her Instagram has been the talk of the town a lot. Her portraits and short videos have been going viral on social media a lot. Talking about her recent post, the Ek Hasina Thi actress was brutally trolled by social media users for wearing a halter gown with a plunging neckline that went down to her stomach. Let's have a dekko at more such outfits of Sanjeeda Shaikh that led to her trolling.