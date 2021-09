Image credit: Instagram/ Twitter

Aly Goni

Shehnaaz Gill is devastated by the demise of Sidharth Shukla. The whole country is in a huge shock and still unable to process that the talented actor and dashing man is no longer between us. And apart from grieving over his tragic and sudden demise, people are heartbroken on seeing Shehnaaz Gill emotional and mental state. Shehnaaz has been in love with Sidharth since their Bigg Boss 13 days. She considered him a family, and this loss at this early stage in her life is truly devastating. Seeing her distraught is breaking the hearts of a lot of people. Some have expressed their sadness on seeing her in such a state. Several people have met Shehnaaz in the past two days and have opened up on her condition, and it is truly heartbreaking. Aly Goni, who landed in Mumbai on Thursday evening, had rushed to Sidharth's residence. After meeting Sidharth's mom and Shehnaaz, the actor took to his Twitter handle and revealed that the light and smile of Shehnaaz have gone. He said it broke his heart to see her like that.