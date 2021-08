Image credit: Instagram/ Twitter/ Pinterest

Alia Bhatt

Hola, it's Friday today and here we are with our list of celebrities that were trolled this past week and the shocking reasons behind all the negativity. This time, like always, we have celebrities from the film and television industry who were mercilessly trolled for various shocking reasons. First up, we have Alia Bhatt. The amazing actress was brutally trolled for something that she said a couple of years ago. Yes, netizens are so free these days that they look for reasons to troll celebs. So, this time, Alia was trolled because of her PDA moments with rumoured beau Ranbir Kapoor. Back when Dear Zindagi released, Alia had said that she doesn't like it when people interlock their fingers with their boyfriends. Netizens dug up the video and compiled it with pictures of her with her Brahmastra co-star, where the two were seen with their fingers interlocked. Uff, yeh koi baat hai?