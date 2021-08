Image credit: Instagram/ Dabboo Ratnani

Shehnaaz Gill's transformation

Bigg Boss 13's most favourite contestant Shehnaaz Gill is going places right now and shocking everyone with her shocking and jaw-dropping transformation. And every time we see her, it's like seeing a new person altogether. Shehnaaz gill has an amazing weight loss journey during the lockdown period last time. Her transformation has shocked everyone across the country. However, it's just your very own Shehnaaz Gill, deep down. The actress has been conducting several photoshoots of late and each has been like a revelation. And she's back at it again! Last time you saw, Shehnaaz in a sheer bodycon dress. And now she's donned a hot tube top and shorts for yet another Dabboo Ratnani photoshoot. The tube top was a corset style, heavily embroidered top and a first for Shehnaaz. And it's smokin' HOT.