Image credit: Instagram

Surbhi Chandna turns Santa

Everyone is celebrating and soaking in the spirits of Christmas right now. Even our celebs from the film and Tv industry are celebrating Christmas with their families and friends. Everyone is sharing pictures from their Christmas celebrations on their gram. And Surbhi Chandna is one of them. Naagin 5 actress Surbhi Chandna is one of the most popular actresses in the entertainment industry and her photos instantly go viral on the social networking app. She shared a couple of pictures on her gram in a red hot pantsuit and she looks oh-so-gorgeous as she makes for the hottest Santa of the year while posing for the pictures. Check them out in this gallery.