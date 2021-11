Image credit: Instagram

Mouni Roy

Hello gorgeous ladies, looking for some style inspo for this festive season? Well, you are in the right place. If you want to steal heart of your partners with a stunning desi look, you are in the right place. Let's have a look at some gorgeous TV actresses for some style inspo this Diwali. Our ladies ace at dishing out some amazing style statements. So, without further ado, let's have a dekko. First up, we have Mouni Roy. All set to play the lead antagonist in Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor starre Brahmastra, Mouni Roy loves to experiment with different colours and styles of dressing. Here are three of her looks, you can take inspiration from. You can either opt for a lehenga or a saree. You can stylised your saree in whichever way you want. For example, Mouni loves drapes that accentuates her hour-glass figure. She is seen in a heavily embellished netted saree and a sequin one.