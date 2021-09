Image credit: Instagram/ Twitter/ Pinterest

When Sherlyn Chopra called Shilpa Shetty 'didi'

Ever since Raj Kundra's arrest, Sherlyn Chopra has been sharing her side of the story about being associated with the Hotshots app. Sherlyn has accused Raj of sexual assault saying that he forcefully tried to kiss her. She also shared pictures of her meeting with Kundra on social media. Over the last few days, Sherlyn has been reacting to Shilpa Shetty's statements and report about her. Here's a dekko at some of her reactions to the same. Sherlyn Chopra had dropped a video on her social media handle after watching a clip of Shilpa Shetty from Super Dancer Chapter 4. In the reality TV show, the actress was seen heaping praises on freedom fighter Rani Lakshmibai. Sherlyn said that Shilpa had also bowed down to all the ladies who faced all the hurdles of their lives bravely. Taking the point, she asked Shilpa to also think about the women who have given statements against Raj Kundra in various police stations. A literal translation of her post said, Hi Shilpa Didi! I request you to show some sympathy towards the victim girls. No one is smaller than admitting their mistakes.