Image credit: Instagram/ Youtube

Shoaib and Dipika's trip to Kanpur

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar recently went to their hometown in Kanpur. They had a short trip, and Shoaib's little sister Saba had joined them, too. The trip was an important one as they had a ceremony to hold in their hometown. It was all things fun as well. Shoaib and Dipika visited the 'sarso ke khet' made reel videos as though they were the leads of a Yash Raj film and more. The vlogs are out on Dipika Ki Duniya and Shoaib Ibrahim's Official Youtube channel. However, Dipika and Shoaib both shared some amazing pictures on their gram which we thought of sharing with y'all. So, let's check them out here: Here's Shoaib posing for pictures in the cold winter morning as they head to their hometown Maudaha.