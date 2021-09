Image credit: Twitter/ Instagram

When Shehnaaz Gill arrived for Sidharth's funeral

It's quite difficult to process the fact that Sidharth Shukla is no longer with us anymore. The Bigg Boss 13 winner passed away on Thursday (2nd September) after a heart attack. It was a huge shock for everyone, and wrapping our heads around the same is difficult even now. Everything is still fresh and right in front of the eyes. Sidharth's funeral took place on Friday, and the visual from the crematorium will wrench your hearts. When Shehnaaz Gill arrived for the funeral of Sidharth, seeing her cry in the car, inconsolably, distraught sent shivers down the spine of many. Shehnaaz was head-over-heels in love with Sidharth. She is devastated and needs all the strength in these tough times.