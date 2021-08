Image credit: Instagram/ Ayesha Singh

Sayi brings Samrat home

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most-watched TV shows in the country. It follows the story of Sayi, Virat and Pakhi who unwittingly gets involved in a love triangle. Virat who formerly loved Pakhi moves on and falls in love with his wife, Sayi. Pakhi, on the other hand, had married Virat’s cousin Samrat. The latter had left her just after the wedding when he learned that Virat and Pakhi are in love. And now, Samrat is back. Yes, Yogendra Vikram Singh who plays Samrat is finally back in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and fans are super stoked about his return. It is Sayi who meets and brings Samrat back to the Chavan Nivas. Now, Sayi aka Ayesha Singh has shared some pictures on her Instagram handle in which we can also see Samrat aka Yogendra Vikram Singh. Their off-screen bond will leave fans excited for the on-screen drama. Check out the pictures here: