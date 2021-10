Image credit: Instagram

Handsome hunk

It’s Mohsin Khan’s birthday today and the handsome hunk clock 30 this year. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor has impressed us no end with his performance as Kartik. He recently left the show for new opportunities. For those not in the know, Mohsin Khan began his career as an assistant director and was first seen in Nisha Aur Uske Cousins. He later rose to fame with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actor was a part of the show for about six years. He received immense adulation from everyone for his portrayal of Kartik Goenka. He is also one of the most handsome actors of the television industry. Mohsin Khan has been sharing a lot of super-hot pictures on social media. The actor recently got a photoshoot done and is winning hearts with his sexy pics.