Image credit: Instagram/Hina Khan

Hina Khan's gorgeous avatar!

Everyone's dishing out their festive looks for the festive occasion of Diwali. However, Hina Khan treated us with a Western gown avatar in which she looked ethereal. The actress dropped a lot of pictures on her Instagram handle that are going viral on social media right now. And since it's a festive occasion, it wouldn't be wrong to say that Hina Khan looks like a total pataakha in the bold blue gown. Let's check out her pictures here: