Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan

Today evening, an event was held in the city by Raj Surani of Octopus Entertainment and Rani Jamal of Ranee Productions. It was a live teaser launch of a music series featuring Indian Idol 12 contestants Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal and Shanmukha Priya. The three contestants along with the crew of the production houses turned up in a dolled and decked up manner. But stealing the limelight was the trio. OMG, Pawandeep Rajan looked dope in a brown leather jacket, a black polo neck jumper, black denim and suede shoes. He stylised his hair differently. He let go of his Pahadi cap and looked like a band member of some cool boy band.