Image credit: Instagram

Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal in Canada

Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal recently grabbed headlines when the latter stepped back from the music video series that she had signed for Octopus Entertainment. Thereafter, reports of Arunita and Pawandeep's breakup surfaced. The two singers are heavily shipped together all thanks to the masti during Indian Idol 12. Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal are best of friends and continue to be so. And their latest throwback pictures wherein they are enjoying the breezy Canadian winters are proof of the same. Pawandeep and Arunita themselves shared the pictures on their gram. Sayli Kamble is also seen in the pictures.