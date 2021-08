Image credit: Instagram/ Shweta Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari's RED HOT avatar

Shweta Tiwari is one of the most loved actresses we have in the industry. She is not just a phenomenal actress but also a drop-dead gorgeous beauty. The actress is currently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 wherein she is trying to overcome most of her fears. Apart from grabbing headlines for her stint in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Shweta Tiwari is also making news for her lit Instagram account. Just a couple of minutes ago, Shweta shared some RED HOT pictures that'll set the internet on fire. Have a dekko at her pictures here: