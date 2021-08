Image credit: Instagram/ Erica Fernandes

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi

Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes starrer Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi returned with another season and another interesting plotline. In the initial few episodes itself, the show saw a shocking twist with a new entrant Advait as Ayushmann. For the unversed, they introduced Ayushman as Sonakshi and Dev's real son. Suhana was found to be someone else' daughter. After Ayush's adopted father's death, Dev and Sonakshi bring him home and legally adopt him. Now, as the show progresses, Sonakshi aka Erica's bond with her on-screen kids is growing too. She shared some cute pictures with Vidvaan and Advait on her gram. The pictures will surely tug at your heartstrings. Check them out here: