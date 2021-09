Image credit: Instagram/ Shraddha Arya

Shraddha Arya bewitches in black

Kundali Bhagya's Preeta aka Shraddha Arya is one of the prettiest actresses we have in the TV world. She has been ruling hearts for years now. And she has been winning hearts for years as Preeta. Her cheerful and chirpy personality has been making hearts gush with love for her. On social media, Shraddha has been winning hearts with her Patakhaa avatar. She has been sharing amazing pictures, reels, photoshoots and more every day. And just a couple of hours ago, Shraddha shared some pictures of herself in a black gown. She looked really pretty in it.