Image credit: Instagram

Barun Sobti - Pashmeen

Today, let's have a dekko at popular TV celebs and their lesser-known better halves. The list includes Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dilip Joshi, The Kapil Sharma Show's Kiku Sharda and more. First up, let's talk about Barun Sobti's wife Pashmeen Manchanda. The two had been dating for years before tying the knot in 2010. Pashmeen and Barun welcomed a baby girl Sifat in 2019.