Neil and Aishwarya's haldi

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Pakhi and Virat aka Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt had been engaged to be married for about a year now. They had been dating for a while after hitting it off instantly during the initial shoot of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Earlier this year, Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt had announced that they had had their roka in presence of their family members and were fiancees now. It came as a huge surprise for their fans. And now, today, they are getting married, finally! Neil and Aishwarya had their Haldi and Sangeet ceremony just yesterday. It was a fun-filled affair in presence of close friends and family. Let's check out the pictures here: