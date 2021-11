Image credit: Instagram

Glowing bride-to-be

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt are going to tie the knot tomorrow, that is, on 30th November 2021. And the pre-wedding functions are in full swing already. The mehendi ceremony is taking place right as you read this. At her Mehendi ceremony, Aishwarya Sharma is seen decked up in green and posing for pictures with her family. She shared some of them on her gram as well. Aishwarya is born to face the camera. She knows how to pose and grab attention. Check out how lovely she looks here: