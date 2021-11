Image credit: Instagram/ Shraddha Arya

Newly married Shraddha and Rahul

Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya got married on 16th November 2021 in an arranged marriage to Navy commander Rahul Sharma. The actress is enjoying her newly married bride phase. She has been sharing pictures and memories of the last few days on her Instagram. And just a couple of hours ago, Shraddha shared pictures from her engagement/Tilak ceremony. Her loved-up pictures with beau Rahul are a treat for all the fans.