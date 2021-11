Image credit: Instagram/ aryadivya

Shraddha's Pagphera

Gorgeous television beauty Shraddha Arya tied the knot with Navy commander beau Rahul Sharma on 16th November 2021. It was a typical Indian wedding with elaborate functions of Mehndi, Haldi, Sangeet night. The wedding took place in Delhi. And Shraddha Arya has jetted off to Delhi after wrapping her shoot for Kundali Bhagya here in Mumbai. Now, days after the wedding, Shraddha has returned to her maternal home for the ritual of Pagphera. The actress looks pretty in a pink saree. The newly-wedded bride's glow is evident on her face. Her sister Divya shared some pretty pictures of Shraddha in mangalsutra, sindoor and chooda and fans of Shraddha are going crazy seeing her as a married woman. Check out her pictures here: