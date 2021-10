Image credit: Instagram/ Arunita Kanjilal/ Mohd Danish/ Sayli Kamble

Indian Idol 12 contestants' reunion

4 of the Indian Idol 12 contestants have reunited again. We are talking about Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble and Mohammad Danish. The four of them recently jetted off to London for a concert. And their reunion pictures are a delight for all the Indian Idol 12 fans. Arunita, Danish couldn't stop themselves from enjoying the warm sunlight in London and hence posed for some pictures. And there's more. Let's have a dekko at their pictures. This seems like a picture from the airport before they took off to London. Look at their happy faces!