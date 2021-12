Image credit: Viral Bhayani

Ramanand Sagar's granddaughter Sakshi snapped in the city

Ramayan maker Ramanand Sagar's granddaughter is known for her uber glamorous avatar. Sakshi Chopra is known for her too bold to handle pictures and now, after ages, the young belle has grabbed headlines again. This time Sakshi Chopra has made headlines not for her Instagram post but for her appearance in the city. Sakshi Chopra had stepped out in a punch pink co-ord set.