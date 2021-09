Image credit: Twitter/ Instagram/ Pinterest

Sidharth Shukla passes away

Words won't be enough to describe what people are feeling right now. Just a couple of hours ago, news surfaced that Sidharth Shukla has passed away. ANI reported that the Mumbai Police had confirmed the news. Sidharth Shukla was 40 and one of the fittest stars n the entertainment industry. It is being said that he suffered from a heart attack. News reports state that the actor had taken some medicine late last night and did not wake up in the morning. He was then rushed to the Cooper Hospital but was long gone. Friends, family and admirers of Sidharth Shukla are mourning his demise. Nobody is able to process this. Let's remember his journey in the world of television: