Arjun Bijlani

All the Bigg Boss fans are gearing up for the finale of Bigg Boss OTT, and at the same time, they are also awaiting Bigg Boss 15. The controversial TV show took a detour and ventured into the web space. However, the audience would definitely get to enjoy the TV version of Bigg Boss, worry not. The proms of the same are out as well. Salman Khan has already shot the promo with the voice-over of Rekha. This years' Bigg Boss 15 is said to have a jungle-based theme. Coming to the contestants, we have a list of contestants who are reportedly approached by the makers of the show for this season. First up we have Arjun Bijlani who is currently seen as a participant on Rohit Shetty's show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.