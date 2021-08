Image credit: Instagram/ Erica Fernandes

Devakshi love

Last month Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh's Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi returned to small screens. Fans were elated to see their favourite Jodi Dev and Sonakshi aka DevAkshi return and narrate their story forward. However, of late there have been reports of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi going off-air. Yes, you read that right. It is being said that Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 will be replacing Shaheer and Erica starrer. However, we need to wait for official confirmation of the same. Meanwhile, enjoy the latest pictures of Dev and Sonakshi and pray that Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi doesn't go off-air.