Image credit: Instagram

Unseen and rare pictures of Sidharth Shukla

It's Sidharth Shukla's first birth anniversary today. The actor who became a household name with his role in the long-running TV show Balika Vadhu died on 2nd September 2021. He was 40. Reports claimed that the Bigg Boss 13 winner died of a heart attack. Sidharth's sudden demise sent shockwaves through the industry and TV fandom. His health and fitness ignited fresh debate on the pulls and pressures of showbiz. The tributes poured in, from shocked viewers who had watched him on so many shows, from his colleagues and from stars big and small. In the memory of Sidharth Shukla on his first birth anniversary today, let's take a look at some of the unseen pictures of him that prove he was born to shine.